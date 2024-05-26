Cyclone Remal: Ctg airport suspends flight operation for 8hrs

Authorities of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram have suspended its flight operation for eight hours from 12:00pm today as cyclone Remal is heading towards Bangladesh.

"We have suspended the flight operation from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. The suspension may be extended later," said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of the airport.

All scheduled flights landed and operated at the airport till 12:00pm, he added.

Cyclone Remal may make landfall by anytime between this evening and midnight.