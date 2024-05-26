Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 01:01 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 02:20 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Cyclone Remal: Ctg airport suspends flight operation for 8hrs

Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 01:01 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 02:20 PM
File photo

Authorities of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram have suspended its flight operation for eight hours from 12:00pm today as cyclone Remal is heading towards Bangladesh.

Read more

Cyclone Remal may make landfall anytime between evening and midnight

"We have suspended the flight operation from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. The suspension may be extended later," said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of the airport.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All scheduled flights landed and operated at the airport till 12:00pm, he added.

Read more

Fewer but fiercer since the 90s

Cyclone Remal may make landfall by anytime between this evening and midnight.

Related topic:
cyclone RemalChattogram airportflight suspended
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Remal to reach Bangladesh

'Remal' to reach Bangladesh, West Bengal coasts by May 26

2d ago
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Ctg-bound flights delayed at Dhaka airport

5y ago

Cyclone Remal: Great danger signal number 10 for Mongla, Payra

4h ago

Fewer but fiercer since the 90s

14h ago
Deep depression likely to intensify by this afternoon

Deep depression likely to intensify by this afternoon

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পটুয়াখালীতে ঝড়ো বাতাস-বৃষ্টি, আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রে নেওয়া হচ্ছে স্থানীয়দের

পটুয়াখালী জেলা ত্রাণ ও পূনর্বাসন কর্মকর্তা সুমন দেবনাথ বলেন, ‘এ পর্যন্ত জেলার বিভিন্ন আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রে মোট ১৩ হাজার মানুষ আশ্রয় নিয়েছে।’

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বেনজীর ও তার পরিবারের ১১৪ একর জমি: প্রায় সবই কেনা হয় র‍্যাবের ডিজি ও আইজিপি থাকাকালীন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification