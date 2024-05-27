Cyclone Remal: PDB cuts power production by half

Many power plants switched off in coastal areas as safety measure

Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) today cut electricity generation by more than half of its usual production, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power across the country.

PDB has switched off many power plants in the coastal areas as a safety measure due to Cyclone Remal.

"During the cyclone, many electric poles have been damaged across the country, mainly in Khulna and Barisal regions. After repairing the damages, the power supply will resume," said Shameem Hasan, the spokesperson of PDB.

According to the PDB data, currently, they are producing around 5,000 megawatts of electricity, which was more than 12,000MW yesterday.

The Power cuts started last midnight across the country, including many parts of Dhaka and other adjacent areas due to low production.