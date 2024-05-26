Cyclone Remal: All operations suspended at Ctg port

Chattogram Port Authority has issued Alert No 4 this morning suspending all operations in the port as Cyclone Remal heads towards the coast.

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk told The Daily Star said they issued their own highest security alert immediately after the latest announcement from the met office to hoist danger signal No. 9 for the port.

All the operational activities in the port, including delivery of cargoes from port yards, have been suspended and it would remain effective until further announcement, he said.

Based on Alert No. 4, all the necessary precautionary measures have already been taken and all the departments would be on high alert from now on.

All the rescue crafts of the port, including tug boats and others, have been kept ready for immediate response as part of the safety measures ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Remal.

Medical facilities at the port hospital have also been prepared for emergency services, he added.

Earlier in the day, the authorities started shifting 16 vessels from the main jetties at 10:00am to avert damage to jetties in line with the requirement of Alert-3 issued last night.

An official of the CPA Marine Department informed that a total of 13 vessels left the jetties till 12:00pm.

Loading and unloading activities at the port jetties and the lighterage of goods from bigger vessels at outer anchorage have been suspended since last night.

According to the CPA's Cyclone Disaster Preparedness and Post Cyclone Rehabilitation Plan-1992, Alert No. 4 is announced when danger signal number 8, 9 and 10 are hoisted for the port by the Bangladesh Meteorology Department.