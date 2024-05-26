Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 02:09 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal: All operations suspended at Ctg port

Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 02:09 PM
Chattogram port’s anomalies
File photo/Star

Chattogram Port Authority has issued Alert No 4 this morning suspending all operations in the port as Cyclone Remal heads towards the coast.

Read more

Cyclone Remal may make landfall anytime between evening and midnight

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk told The Daily Star said they issued their own highest security alert immediately after the latest announcement from the met office to hoist danger signal No. 9 for the port.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All the operational activities in the port, including delivery of cargoes from port yards, have been suspended and it would remain effective until further announcement, he said.

Based on Alert No. 4, all the necessary precautionary measures have already been taken and all the departments would be on high alert from now on.

All the rescue crafts of the port, including tug boats and others, have been kept ready for immediate response as part of the safety measures ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Remal.

Frequency of Cyclones Hitting Bangladesh
Read more

Fewer but fiercer since the 90s

Medical facilities at the port hospital have also been prepared for emergency services, he added.

Earlier in the day, the authorities started shifting 16 vessels from the main jetties at 10:00am to avert damage to jetties in line with the requirement of Alert-3 issued last night.

An official of the CPA Marine Department informed that a total of 13 vessels left the jetties till 12:00pm.

Loading and unloading activities at the port jetties and the lighterage of goods from bigger vessels at outer anchorage have been suspended since last night.

According to the CPA's Cyclone Disaster Preparedness and Post Cyclone Rehabilitation Plan-1992, Alert No. 4 is announced when danger signal number 8, 9 and 10 are hoisted for the port by the Bangladesh Meteorology Department.

Related topic:
Chattogram portcyclone Remal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mongla port

Mongla port expansion makes headway

1y ago

Cyclone Remal: Great danger signal number 10 for Mongla, Payra

4h ago
cyclone Remal

As Cyclone Remal approaches, tension grips Bagerhat’s coastal areas

2d ago
Theft of RMG cargo on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Take action to stop RMG cargo theft

1y ago
Chattogram port in focus as Russian shipping giant expands in Asia

Chattogram port in focus as Russian shipping giant expands in Asia

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পটুয়াখালীতে ঝড়ো বাতাস-বৃষ্টি, আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রে নেওয়া হচ্ছে স্থানীয়দের

পটুয়াখালী জেলা ত্রাণ ও পূনর্বাসন কর্মকর্তা সুমন দেবনাথ বলেন, ‘এ পর্যন্ত জেলার বিভিন্ন আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রে মোট ১৩ হাজার মানুষ আশ্রয় নিয়েছে।’

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বেনজীর ও তার পরিবারের ১১৪ একর জমি: প্রায় সবই কেনা হয় র‍্যাবের ডিজি ও আইজিপি থাকাকালীন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification