An inside view of the two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram. Photo: Naimur Rahman

Bangabandhu Tunnel will remain closed from this evening to Monday morning as Cyclone Remal is expected to make land fall in the coming hours.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman announced this after a meeting of inter-ministerial disaster management coordination committee at the secretariat today.