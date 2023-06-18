Lives we lost

Samudra's mother recalls his last words after the 17-year-old died of bullet injuries
He was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital first, then to a local private hospital and finally to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his condition kept deteriorating.
He succumbed to his wounds on the way to Enam Medical College Hospital.
Mamun, from Jalial village in Noakhali's Binodpur, was fatally shot on the Mohakhali flyover while heading back to his home from his aunt's residence in Shaheenbag, Dhaka.
It was around 5:30pm on July 18. Khalid Hasan, a first-year student of Ideal College in Dhanmondi, was heading back to his Amligola home in Lalbagh after offering Asr prayers at the Azimpur Government Staff Quarter mosque.