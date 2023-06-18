Lives we lost

Lives we lost

I couldn't save my boy, 3 bullets had pierced his body

Says father of slain 16-yr-old Akash

2h ago

'Ma don't worry, I'll be home in two minutes'

Samudra's mother recalls his last words after the 17-year-old died of bullet injuries

2h ago

Dreams dashed by a bullet

He was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital first, then to a local private hospital and finally to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his condition kept deteriorating.

3h ago

Why did cops shoot my boy? He was only 14

He succumbed to his wounds on the way to Enam Medical College Hospital.

3h ago

How will I raise our son alone?

Mamun, from Jalial village in Noakhali's Binodpur, was fatally shot on the Mohakhali flyover while heading back to his home from his aunt's residence in Shaheenbag, Dhaka.

3h ago

70 pellets in 16-year-old student’s body

It was around 5:30pm on July 18. Khalid Hasan, a first-year student of Ideal College in Dhanmondi, was heading back to his Amligola home in Lalbagh after offering Asr prayers at the Azimpur Government Staff Quarter mosque.

22h ago
