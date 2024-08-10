Says wife of Jobayer, 22, who was shot dead

The world has turned bleak for Marzina Begum, 20, after her husband Jobayer Ahmed, 22, died of bullet wounds sustained during a clash between police and protesters demanding quota reform in Mymensingh's Gouripur upazila on July 20.

"We got married only a year back. Jobayer was the lone earning member of the family. How are we going to manage without him?" said Marzina while talking to this correspondent.

She was taken by her parents to their house in Bipanchashi village of neighbouring Ishwarganj upazila, two days of Jobayer's death, where she has been staying since then.

Jobayer had a mobile accessories shop at Shambhuganj Bazar of Mymensingh city. His father, Md Anwar Uddin, is a retired madrasa teacher from Kaurat village in Gouripur upazila.

"On July 20 morning, I had my last words with my son. I asked him where he was going. Jobayer said he would go to his shop as it had been closed for several days and many customers had called him for delivering their orders. He said he would return soon. He returned... dead," said Anwar Uddin.

He came in the line of fire on his way to the shop at Kaltapara Bazar area on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road in the upazila, and was hit by bullets in his back. He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

He was buried at the family graveyard.

"Jobayer was neither involved in politics, nor did he join any protest. He did not deserve this fate," his father said.

Jobayer's younger brother Mohammad Kawser, an HSC student, said, "Uncertainty now looms over my education as well as of my elder sister. My elder brother was the only financial support of our six-member family."

He called for a proper investigation into Jobayer's death, and demanded justice.