He aspired to be a teacher

Said sister of Wasim who died during clashes in port city

"My brother had aspirations to become a teacher, and was working hard with his studies and preparations for the job. But a bullet took his life...," said Shabrina Yasmin, sister of Mohammad Wasim Akram.

Wasim, a third-year student of the social science department of Chittagong College, died after coming in the line of fire during a clash of protesters demanding quota reform in government jobs with activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League, in Muradpur area of Chattogram city on July 16.

Hailing from South Mehernama area under Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar, Wasim was second of five siblings. His father, Shafiul Alam, and elder brother, Arshad Alam, live and work in Saudi Arabia.

They could not see his face for the last time as they are abroad.

"My brother loved me a lot. He used to study from a hostel in Chattogram city since 2019, and visited the family in the village once a month," said Shabrina, a 10th-grader at a local school in Pekua upazila.

During a visit to their house, this correspondent saw Wasim's mother Josna Begum holding his portrait. She kept asking who killed her son.

His uncle Zainal Abedin said she was not in a state to talk to anyone.

"The family's financial condition is not good. Wasim's father and elder brother are working in Saudi Arabia without a valid work permit there," he said.

"While identifying the body, I saw a bullet mark a little above Wasim's waist. There was no other injury mark on the body," he further said.

"I heard Wasim was a Chhatra Dal activist, but I don't know if it's true. Our family never had any sort of political connection," Zainul added.