He went outside to buy medicine for me

Says wife of Rakib who died after getting got shot in his chest

On July 20, Noor-E-Alam Siddique Rakib went out of his home in Mymensingh to buy medicine for his pregnant wife.

He was worried about her health and did not realise there were clashes going on outside between protesters and law enforcers.

Rakib, son of Abdul Halim of Damgoan village in Gouripur upazila, got hit by a bullet in his chest.

Locals took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Rakib was 21 and got married seven months ago.

His wife, Sadia Akter, 18, is beyond consolation. "After losing her husband, Sadia is unable to mourn; she only gazes blankly at those who come to console her," said Rakib's father Abdul Halim.

He said she is now living with her parents in adjacent Ishwarganj upazila.

"Recounting the events of that day, Halim said he, along with his wife Nurunnahar Begum and their eldest daughter Mastura Akter, had left their home to attend a relative's wedding in the Kandulia area of Gouripur on July 19.

Rakib and Sadia remained at home.

Around 10:00am the next day, Rakib left the house to buy medicine and never returned, he said.

Rakib's grief-stricken mother said, "We relied heavily on Rakib; he was a sincere and honest boy, our hope in every sense. But now, who will take care of us?"

"He used to encourage us to strive for the betterment of our family. He often motivated his sister Mastura to focus on her studies to secure a better future. But now, who will guide us? My only son is gone," Nurunnahar added.

His father added, "My son's lifeless body was brought home in the afternoon, and the local union parishad chairman urged us to bury him quickly to prevent further violence. Following his advice, we laid him to rest, but my wife, Nurunnahar, never got to see her beloved son's face one last time."

The family demanded proper investigation into the killing to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.