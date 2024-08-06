Who will look after us now?

Asks wife of Titu, who was shot dead in Dhanmondi

Titu Howladar, 35, who worked as a driver for a doctor, was shot dead in the Dhanmondi area on July 19 amid the violence centring quota reform protests.

He hailed from Dakshin Hosnabad village of Barguna's Betagi upazila.

On July 21 night, his cousin Md Rakib took Titu's body from Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue to his village home. Titu was later buried at the family's graveyard the same night.

Now an uncertainty looms over Titu's family. He left behind three children -- Tanjila, 10; Saimun, 7; and four-month-old Tamanna.

"My husband used to work hard to support the family. He did not join any protest, yet he had to give his life. I have become helpless after losing him. Our three children are very young. How am I going to provide for them?" asked his wife Ayesha Begum.

Titu's father Abdur Rahim Howladar, 60, is a rickshaw puller, who cannot work much any more due to old age. His brother Imran Hossain also pulls a rickshaw.

"The family didn't even have the money to bring Titu's body from Dhaka. It took Tk 47,000, of which I paid Tk 27,000, and Titu's brother-in-law Hasan gave Tk 20,000. I am urging the authorities concerned to stand by the family," said Titu's cousin Rakib.

Titu's father, Abdur Rahim said, "When my son left for Dhaka for work, he told me that he would send us money regularly, and asked me to take care of the family. How am I going to take care of them now? I will have to pull a rickshaw again at this age…"