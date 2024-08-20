Says mother of Munna who was shot dead in Dhanmondi

Abdul Motaleb Munna, 14, was an eighth grader at Moneshwar Government Primary School in Dhanmondi.

On the afternoon of August 4, Motaleb left his home in Hazaribagh, telling his parents he was heading to a coaching centre. But Motaleb had something else in mind. That day, he joined a student protest at Jhigatala, standing alongside students from various institutions, united in their demand for justice for the killings of students.

Motaleb found himself in the front row of the protest. The atmosphere was electric, filled with the energy and determination of the students. But suddenly, chaos erupted as the sound of gunfire echoed through the streets. Panic spread quickly, and students began running in every direction, trying to escape the danger. In the midst of this chaos, Motaleb was shot multiple times by unknown attackers.

As Motaleb lay wounded, some strangers rushed him to Sikder Medical College where doctors declared him dead.

Back home, Motaleb's parents were growing increasingly worried. They had no idea where their son was or what had happened to him.

Motaleb's identity was eventually discovered through the schoolbooks he carried in his backpack. The people who had tried to save him contacted his school, which then reached out to his family.

When Motaleb's parents received the news, they were in shock. They rushed first to Sikder Medical College and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, desperately searching for their son. But Motaleb was nowhere to be found. It wasn't until they arrived at the Central Shaheed Minar that they found his lifeless body, lying among others who had lost their lives that day.

On August 14, a commemoration was held at his school. Teachers, students, and Motaleb's family gathered to remember the boy who had touched their lives.

Jahanara Begum, Motaleb's mother, kept saying, "He was just 14... he was just 14...".

Motaleb's father, Abdul Matin, a leather factory worker, demanded justice for his son.

Swopna Pervin, the school's headteacher, remembered him as a bright and ambitious student with a promising future.

In his memory, the school has renamed Motaleb's classroom to "Shaheed Motaleb Kokkho," ensuring that his name will be remembered by future generations of students.

Motaleb's class teacher, Layla Afroz, said, "He always sat in the front row, always ready to learn," she recalled.

Motaleb was laid to rest near his village home in Noakhali on August 5.