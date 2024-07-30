One bullet claims two lives

Grandfather dies from stroke after Saiful was shot dead

For the last couple of days, two year-old Sayma Akter holds a mango in her hand, hoping her father will return home so that they can share their favourite fruit together.

But her father, Md Saiful Islam, 35, will never return home. He was killed after a bullet pierced through him, when law enforcers opened fire at Amuakanda Bazar area in Phulpur municipality of Mymensingh on July 20.

However, this would not be the only death in their family that week.

"Hearing the news of Saiful's death, my grandfather Aftab Uddin, 80, cried out and suffered a stroke from the sorrow. He died on July 23, three days after Saiful," said Hafizul Islam, Saiful's younger brother.

Meanwhile, Sayma still firmly believes her father will return home with more mangoes.

"I cannot bear the pain when Sayma says, 'abba ashbe, aam niye' (father will return with mangoes)," said Rahima Akter, Saiful's widow.

A father of three children, Saiful worked as a sharecropper to support his five-member family.

Hailing from the remote Chak Dhakirkanda village in Mymensingh's Phulpur upazila, he was unaware of the unrest gripping the country at the time.

On the day, Saiful along with his elder brother Shahidul Islam went to Amuakanda Bazar to sell their paddy.

After selling their crops, they sensed a commotion near the Amuakanda Bridge area. Before he could even figure out what was happening, Saiful was shot on the right side of his forehead.

Saiful was taken to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex, but doctors referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. On the way to the hospital, Saiful died, said Shahidul Islam.

Later, Saiful was buried at their family graveyard, Shahidul added.

"My children have lost their father. I demand proper investigation into the incident to bring the killers to book. Who will take the responsibility of my three children?" asked Rahima, weeping.

"My brother has no connection with politics or the protest. Yet, he died by the bullets of police," said Hafizul.

Saiful's father Tayob Ali said, "Please hold those responsible accountable."