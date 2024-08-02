Says mother of Palash, 38, who was killed in Mirpur 10

Firoz Talukdar Palash, 38, an office assistant of a chemical company in Dhaka's Mirpur 12, left his rented house on July 19 to go to Tangail.

It was Friday, so his office was closed, allowing him a brief scope to visit his mother in Ghatandi village under Tangail's Bhuanpur upazila.

He phoned his mother and said, "Ma, ami ber hoyecchi (Mother, I am on the way)".

Soon afterwards on the way, he found himself in the middle of a clash between protesters and police in Mirpur 10, where he was hit by a bullet in his chest.

Some people took him to a private hospital nearby, where doctor declared him dead.

Informed about her son's demise, a bewildered Benu Begum immediately called her son's wife, Reshma, who went to the hospital and identified the body.

Palash's body was taken to the family's home in Tangail on the same night, and was buried there on the next day.

Reshma later returned to Dhaka with their seven-year-old daughter a few days after Palash's burial, said relatives.

This correspondent visited the family in Ghatandi village recently.

The family lives in a dilapidated tin-shed house.

Benu Begum, still shell-shocked after her only son's death, was seen looking blankly at Palash's photo while tear rolled down her cheeks.

"My son called me and said 'Mother, I am on the way but can't find any transport. Don't worry. I will come one way or another.' He returned to me as a dead body," she told this correspondent.

"They shot my son in the chest. He was also badly injured in a leg. Why did they have to kill my son? He did not do anything," she said.

"Who will look after his wife and daughter now? Who shall we ask for justice for my son's death?" Benu asked.