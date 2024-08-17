Says mother of Mostak, 24, who was fatally shot

Maya Khatun, 65, was relieved when her youngest son, Md Mostak Mia, 24, got a job as a lineman under a contractor of Bangladesh Power Development Board in Habiganj.

After his two elder brothers started living separately following their marriages, Mostak had become her only hope. However, everything changed on August 2 when Mostak, who went outside to buy shoes in the afternoon, got hit by a bullet amid a clash between protesters and law enforcers in Habiganj town.

"My youngest son Mostak was my lifeline. He was a devoted son. He worked hard to take care of me. How am I going to live without him?" Maya told this correspondent.

Mostak hailed from Gouripur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila.

Salman Ahmed, a student protester who took Mostak to the hospital, said after Mostak was shot near the Muslim Quarters area, he was taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries there.

Noor Bakhat, a contractor supervisor who had employed Mostak, said he worked with them for 40 days till August 2 in the Bhangapool area.

"My two other sons distanced themselves previously. Now my youngest son is also dead. I have lost everything," Maya Khatun lamented.

"No parent should bear this loss. My son was innocent. Why did they shoot him?" she asked.