He never came back home for lunch

Family mourns loss of Biplob who was shot dead

Biplob Hasan will never sit for his SSC examinations.

The 17-year-old's dreams of changing his family's fortune were shattered on July 20 when he got shot during a clash between protesters and law enforcers at Kaltapara Bazar, along the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road in Gouripur.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he died, leaving behind a void that no words can fill.

He now rests in his family's graveyard.

Biplob's story is one of hope and hardship. A student at Mozaffar Ali Fakir High School and College, he had appeared for his SSC exams earlier this year but had failed in Bangla. Determined to succeed, he was preparing to retake the exams next year.

But Biplob wasn't just a student; he was the backbone of his family.

With his father, Babul Mia, unable to work due to an orthopedic issue, Biplob took on the responsibility of supporting his family and help his two younger sisters, Farjana Akter Babli and Jannatul Ferdous, continue their education.

He started working at a local oil mill while preparing for the exams.

His mother, Bilkis Akter, said on July 20, Biplob left the house in the morning after getting a phone call. He told his mother that he would join a protest rally and then come back home for lunch.

"I was cooking lunch when I heard the commotion from nearby Kaltapara Bazar," Bilkis said. "I cooked Pangas fish, his favourite. He was supposed to come back for lunch before heading to work."

As Biplob did not returned, Bilkis started to panic.

"My heart kept telling me something was wrong. As I went outside, I saw a human haulier carrying the injured, and then I saw his legs. I knew it was Biplob. I screamed and lost consciousness."

Biplob's father, Babul Mia, was away in Sylhet for work when the incident occurred. "We have no land, just our home on two decimals of land," Babul said. "We lost our son, our support, and now the future of my daughters is in jeopardy."

Babul said his wife is now bedridden and has lost the ability to communicate properly. Biplob's grandmother, Rokeya Begum, said, "Biplob earned about Tk 8,000 a month and supported all of us."