I rushed to aid bullet-hit teen, only to find it's my son

Says father of 16-year-old Md Amin

Obaidul Haque Khan, an autorickshaw driver in Dhaka, was driving in Dania area of the capital on July 21 evening when some locals called him to take a bullet-hit teen to the hospital.

"I went near the body to pick him up and take him to hospital. Then my heart skipped it bit... it was Amin, my son!" Obaidul told this correspondent over the phone.

Police had fired at quota reform protesters in the area when Md Amin, 16, was shot on the road.

Obaidul quickly rushed to the hospital to save his son, but it was too late. The on-duty doctor declared Amin dead on the spot.

"When the doctor said that my son had died, it seemed like the sky fell on my head. He was my only child. For whom shall I live now?" he said.

According to the family, Amin, who worked at an electrical switch manufacturing factory, stepped outside to have breakfast when he got shot.

The family later took Amin's body to their home in Bharipasha village of Keshabpur union under Patuakhali's Bauphal upazila, where he was buried the next morning.

Obaidul and his wife returned to the capital for their livelihoods two days later, with their hearts broken, bleeding.

At the family's village home, Amin's 73-year-old grandmother Lovely Begum was found sitting with a picture of her beloved grandson while tear rolled down her cheeks.

"My grandson was not part of any movement. He did not even study much and had to work at a factory to support his family. Why was he shot dead? I demand justice for my grandson," she said.

"The police shot and killed my only son. I am leaving the justice up to the Almighty," said Obaidul.