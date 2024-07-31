One bullet, two lives and endless agony

Wife of fatally shot 19-year-old dies by suicide

Life had just begun for 19-year-old Jisan Ahmed, a small-time vendor who supplied water to shops in his neighbourhood from his battery-run cycle-van.

Just over a year ago, he married the love of his life Mishti Akter. The newlyweds had known each other for three years before they tied the knot.

However, this blooming love story ended tragically, as both of their lives were brutally cut short.

During a clash between protesters and law enforcers in Shonir Akhra's Rayerbagh area on July 20, Jisan was hit by a bullet, which pierced through his eyebrow and exited through his skull. He died on the spot.

This, however, was not the end to the tragedy.

Unable to bear the pain of losing her husband, Mishti had stopped eating from the very day he was shot dead.

Nine days later, she died by suicide.

"She couldn't bear the thought of living without him," said Jisan's father Babul Sarder, a Bangladeshi working in South Sudan for the past nine years, after travelling from Rangpur to Dhaka following Mishti's burial in her family cemetery yesterday morning.

"She went into shock after my son was killed and was starving herself. She clutched onto his clothes and cried continuously."

Babul had always hoped his son would join him abroad for a better future.

But Jisan was adamant not to leave Mishti behind. Though this frustrated Babul, he ultimately accepted his son's decision.

Jisan was a hardworking young man and made around Tk 700 a day by supplying drinking water.

On the day of the clash, his mother pleaded him to stay home. Jisan, however, insisted on going to work, hoping to earn his daily income.

When he got caught up in the clash, he took shelter in a nearby shop. It was just when he peeked outside to check if the violence had stopped that he was fatally shot.

Babul was in South Sudan at the time and rushed back to the country when he heard of his son's passing.

"My son often wanted to buy a bike but I didn't allow it fearing what if something happened to him ... there would be no one to carry my coffin after I died, as he is my only son. I never imagined that I would be the one carrying my son's coffin instead.

"In Sudan, even the poorest people have AK-47s, but they don't kill innocent people like birds. But my son was killed like one," Babul cried.

"Nobody from the government or police even came to offer their condolences or apologise for such a tragedy in our lives but I saw our prime minister shedding tears over the metro rail, which was built with remittance from people like us.

"The metro rail stations can be repaired but can she give back my son and daughter-in-law?"

"I have left justice up to the Almighty," he added, his voice choked with the grief he must bear for the rest of his life.