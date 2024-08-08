Asks father of Atiqul who died after being shot in Mirpur

Textile engineer Atiqul Islam, 32, worked at a buying house in the capital's Mirpur. On the evening of July 19, he returned home from work around 5:00pm. After leaving his motorcycle at home, he went to the Mirpur 10 intersection to see what was happening outside.

Atiqul was observing from a distance as a clash broke out between protesters and law enforcers.

However, within a moment, he was shot. He fell to the ground and died on the spot.

Atiqul lived in Mirpur along with his wife Tamanna and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Farista. Along with his wife and daughter, Atiqul was also responsible for looking after his elderly parents who reside in Patuakhali.

Tamanna Akhter, Atiqul's wife, said, "My husband was not involved in any politics. He was the sole earning member in the family. With his income, he supported me and my daughter, as well as my in-laws."

Atiqul's body was taken to their village home Panpatti village of Patuakhali's Galachipa upazila that night. He was buried in their family graveyard the next day at noon.

Visiting the village home last week, this correspondent saw Atiqul's mother Mumtaz Begum wailing on the floor.

Shah Alam Howladar, his father, said, "Atiqul was my youngest son. He worked hard and continued his education, funding it with the money he earned from tuitions. Who will care for us now? How will we survive without him? I want a fair trial to bring his murderers to justice."