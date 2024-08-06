We didn't have much, but we were happy

Says wife of Foyez who was shot dead in Laxmipur

The world around Noor Nahar Begum, 28, has turned bleak after her husband, Md Foyez, 32, was killed in a shooting on July 21 in the Signboard area of Narayanganj on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

A construction worker by profession, Foyez used to work with a mason named Abu Taher at a construction site in the Signboard area,

He lived with his wife Nahar and 22-month-old son Rafi in the same area.

He was shot near Chandni Hotel when law enforcers opened fire at protesters who were demanding for quota reform.

Foyez hailed from Char Ababil union under Raipur upazila of Laxmipur. He left his family after his parents, Ala Uddin Bepari and Safura Begum, did not approve of his marriage to Nahar.

"Foyez was a very hard-working, honest and cheerful person. On the afternoon of July 21, Foyez and his two coworkers were returning home after work through a lane adjacent to Chandni Hotel, when law enforcers were firing at agitating protesters. Two bullets hit Foyez in his head and neck, leaving him critically injured," said his employer Md Abul Kashem, a contractor.

"His coworkers and some locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries around 9:30pm," he also said.

"Foyez's body was taken to his village home of Laxmipur by his uncle and relatives, where he was buried at the family graveyard on July 22," Kashem added.

His wife Noor Nahar Begum said, "My in-laws did not accept our marriage, so initially I remained at my father's house in Tongi. We started living in Narayanganj for the last seven months after Foyez found a job in the Signboard area. Foyez used to earn a daily wage of Tk 700. We were not financially solvent, but we were living happily."

"I informed Foyez around 4:00pm on the day that there was unrest in the neighbourhood, and asked him to return home by 5:00pm. Around three hours later, I came to learn that he got shot. I rushed to the hospital and found him breathing heavily with an oxygen mask on his face. He died soon after. I could not even get a chance to have a last word with him," Nahar said.

"My husband was innocent, and yet he was killed. How am I going to raise our son now? The authorities must try his killers," she added.

Foyez's father Ala Uddin Bepari said his wife Safura Begum has taken to bed after being informed of their eldest son's demise.