Shakil was always vocal against injustice

Says brother of 23-year old who was shot in Mirpur

Zulfiquar Shakil, 23, who died after being shot during the anti-government protest in Dhaka's Mirpur 10 on August 4, was a student of fine arts in the capital's University of Development Alternative.

He used to bear the family's expenses by doing tuitions. He was shot when Awami League activists and law enforcers opened fire at protesters, and died on August 7 while being on life support at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Later, Shakil's friends and family took his coffin to the Shaheed Minar premises to pay respect to him, before his body was taken to his village home in Bhola for burial.

Shakil's father died in 2008.

"My brother used to look after us. I work at a factory but I hardly earn enough to bear the house rent and fulfill the family's needs alone. With him no longer there, now we are looking at a grim and uncertain future. We are devastated," said his younger brother Sumon Hossain, 18.

Rajib Sikhdar, Shakil's childhood friend, said, "We were trying to shield ourselves from bullets with roadside benches and chairs. But it was not enough. So, I told Shakil to run as fast as he can. We began running, but I lost him in the crowd. I thought he managed to escape, but later came to know that he got shot."

He was always vocal against injustice, said family and friends.

Mim Akhter, 19, a neighbour of Shakil, said he always worked for local students and youths, and actively participated in the recent protests.

"Shakil bhaia used to teach children at a local school whenever he had time. He encouraged to be vocal against anything that is wrong, and would sometimes gather us all to sing and paint together. I did not expect him to leave us like this," she said.