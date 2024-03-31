Pursuit of profit and our burning cities

Bangladesh is witnessing a frightening surge of fire incidents, affecting densely populated commercial and residential areas. The question arises: are such incidents a result of engineering faults or social negligence? According to the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD), there were 27,624 fires countrywide in 2023, which resulted in the death of 102 people and injuries of 281 others. The estimated loss caused by these fires was around Tk 792 crore. The leading causes of these incidents were electric short circuits (35.52 percent), burning cigarettes (17.76 percent), oven-related incidents (15.11 percent), playing with fire (3.34 percent), gas pipeline leakage (2.79 percent), explosion of gas cylinders and boilers (0.45 percent), and firecracker explosions (0.32 percent). Despite the devastating human and economic costs of fire, poor implementation of safety rules has led to an increase in fire incidents over the last few years.

Our buildings are often constructed with a blatant disregard for fire safety. Codes, meant to be the armour against flames, are routinely bypassed or ignored. Inflammable materials are used with reckless abandon, electrical wiring is a chaotic labyrinth, and fire suppression systems are poorly maintained or absent.

The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) is a crucial document for ensuring fire safety in buildings. However, its implementation remains a significant challenge. According to the BNBC, a high-rise building is any building that is more than 10 storeys or 33 metres high from ground level. These buildings have to be equipped with hydrant and sprinkler systems so water is sprayed automatically if a room's temperature exceeds 62 degrees Celsius. Sprinklers need to be installed every 10 feet. There must be a minimum of two sets of stairs in high-rise buildings with floor areas larger than 500 cubic metres on each level used for assembly, educational, institutional, production, storage, or mixed-use occupancy; and fire exits need to have doors that block out fire and smoke. (To note, the Dhaka Metropolis Building Construction Rules 2008 allow 10-storey residential buildings to feature only one staircase and exit.)

The BNBC mandates fire-resistant construction, fire detection, and alarm systems, multiple escape means, firefighting equipment, smoke management systems, and regular fire drills and training. However, despite these comprehensive laws, numerous explosions occur due to a lack of accountability and the absence of an implementing authority. The revised National Building Code, 2020 requires an authority to implement it, but no such authority has been established yet.

Several key players, such as Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the fire department, and city corporations, have a large portion of the responsibility to address this difficulty. They are tasked with approving building plans, conducting rigorous inspections, identifying and penalising violators, and ensuring compliance with the BNBC. Nonetheless, enforcement is frequently weakened by a culture of seeking benefits and taking shortcuts. Corruption and a lack of manpower often render inspections a mere formality.

But the onus doesn't lie solely with authorities. Building owners, driven by short-term gains, often prioritise cost-cutting over safety. The pursuit of profit often overshadows safety concerns. A lack of basic fire safety features like fire doors, sprinklers, and smoke alarms becomes commonplace, turning buildings into ticking time bombs. The regular maintenance of electrical systems and fire escapes is also frequently neglected. While builders are required to obtain approval from 11 authorities, including the FSCD, many do not. In some cases, building owners even violate safety designs and engage in bribery and corruption to get approval for their plans. From January 2020 to December 2023, firefighters inspected 24,193 buildings and identified 7,801 as having risks. Among these, 1,803 were at high risk.

All this aside, users also play a big role in ensuring fire safety. Overloading circuits, improper storage of flammable materials, and a general lack of awareness about fire safety protocols contribute to the risk of fire incidents taking place. Simple acts like ensuring proper disposal of cigarette butts or learning basic fire escape routes can make a life-or-death difference.

The current crisis demands a collaborative effort on multiple fronts to ensure fire safety. Architects and engineers must prioritise fire safety in design by incorporating fire-resistant materials, designated escape routes, and robust fire suppression systems as core elements of the construction process. Authorities such as Rajuk and the FSCD must enforce the BNBC with unwavering rigour, implement stricter approval processes, have the necessary resources and manpower to conduct thorough inspections and hold violators accountable for non-compliance. This approach will not hinder the progress of infrastructure development. Rather, it will ensure that the infrastructure is safe and sustainable for the city dwellers.

Building owners are obligated to install firefighting equipment and adhere to fire safety regulations. They need to obtain FSCD approval before completing building construction. The building is inspected by the FSCD to ensure that it complies with all fire safety design specifications and houses adequate firefighting equipment. Only then will a No Objection Certificate (NOC) be issued by the FSCD. Owners will be obliged to prioritise safety measures if more stringent laws are implemented and high penalties are imposed for violations of fire safety.

Initiatives to raise public awareness are essential to ensure fire safety. Citizens can be better equipped to take preventative action and respond to crises by receiving education on best practices for fire safety, appropriate evacuation plans, and responsible management of flammables. If one discovers that certain buildings that are not complying with fire safety standards, they should avoid living or entering those establishments.

This fight requires collective action. Each of us has a role to play, from engineers to educators, enforcers to everyday citizens. Only then can we extinguish the flames that threaten to consume our cities. Let us give fire safety the utmost priority in terms of not only design but also enforcement, education, and social accountability. Let's construct sanctuaries rather than mere buildings. Let our cities become safety nets of security rather than careless pyres.

Dr Sultan Ahmed is associate director at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management, former secretary of the Power Division, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, and former director-general of the Department of Environment.

Nafisa Binte Farid Prova is research associate at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management.

Views expressed in this article are the authors' own.

