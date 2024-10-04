Shakib’s farewell Test should be on home soil, says sports adviser

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan has found strong support from Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, who expressed his personal wish for premier all-rounder to play his final Test match in Bangladesh.

Shakib had announced his retirement plan from the longest format on September 26, just a day before the Test match against India in Kanpur. During that press conference, Shakib revealed his desire to bid farewell to Test cricket at home, in Mirpur, during Bangladesh's series against South Africa.

"He (Shakib) is a player who has contributed a lot to the country. Since he wishes to play his final Test match in Bangladesh, I personally hope he gets that opportunity," Asif Mahmud told reporters in Sharjah on Thursday, while attending the Women's T20 World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Scotland.

Ex-lawmaker Shakib, having been accused of being involved in a murder case last month, expressed concerns during the Kanpur press conference about his safety in the country. However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed has openly stated that the board cannot guarantee Shakib's security, emphasising that it is a matter for the government to handle.

On the other hand, Asif Mahmud reassured that the interim government would provide the necessary protection for the 37-year-old all-rounder.

"We will absolutely provide the highest level of security for our player. If there are any allegations against anyone, that is a different issue. I cannot comment on that, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Law. However, we have already committed to ensuring Shakib Al Hasan's security, and we will honour that commitment," he affirmed.