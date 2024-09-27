Shakib conquers again in own way

Shakib Al Hasan came, he saw, and he conquered, in his own way.

Although the second Test between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur is starting today, Shakib, with his quirky charm, which has stood the test of time in a career spanning over 17 years, conquered the minds of the media once again yesterday.

There was no apparent cause for Shakib to come to yesterday's press conference, which he attended to the surprise of the media contingents from both Bangladesh and India.

When the Bangladesh team's media manager revealed at 1:01 PM yesterday that Shakib and not skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto would attend the pre-match press conference, there was anticipation that an announcement may be coming.

Shakib, however, quickly dispelled that notion by talking as he usually does while answering most of the early questions.

When Bangladesh's media contingent's time came to pitch their questions, Shakib dropped the bombshell.

He revealed that he has already made his retirement plans. He said that he expected the upcoming home Test series against South Africa to be his last and feels he has already played his final T20I game at this year's T20 World Cup. His ODI career too is near its completion.

"Nine more ODIs," he said, adding he was hopeful of ending his career with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"What a press conference," many among the Indian media contingent exclaimed right after it ended. Some praised him even during the press conference. "Thank you Shakib, that was brilliant," were the kind of remarks Shakib received from the Indian media at the Kanpur press box.

Indeed, Shakib has a cool way of doing things, a natural directness that quickly attracts and is appreciated. In that sense, the press conference in Kanpur was nothing out of the ordinary for Shakib.

Sources reveal that the announcement had been pondered pretty heavily, especially in the last week, even during the first Test in Chennai.

There had been discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and the selectors in this regard. The communications went back and forth. The BCB had asked if he could play a few more series', perhaps stymying the loss of its greatest talent in such a short time, for Shakib had earlier confirmed the selectors before the Pakistan Tests that he was available for eight consecutive Test series.

Over the years, Shakib has been adored by the country for his cricketing brilliance and also has been dragged through the mud for controversies, of which there have been many.

His decision of joining politics and becoming a lawmaker for Awami League, in particular, had been heavily criticised. After the fall of the Awami League government, Shakib finds himself in a dire situation with a murder case filed against him and being fined Tk 50 lakh for stock market manipulation.

He has not returned to the country since the fall of Awami League government.

"It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I remain focused on the game. Even I don't know," he spoke with clarity about his situation. He hoped for some assurance that he will not be harassed after returning to Bangladesh and will be allowed to leave the country when he wants. These facets fall outside of cricket, but are realities that Shakib is now facing.

Already suffering from an eye issue and perhaps some injury to his bowling finger, Shakib is trying to keep his focus on cricket under such duress.

Like an inborn fighter, whenever he finds himself with his back to the wall surrounded by controversy, Shakib somehow finds the strength within to conjure up some surreal performance.

This time Shakib, inarguably Bangladesh's greatest-ever cricketer and most certainly contender for greatest sportsman to have come from the country, feels the need to move on and wishes to finish his Test career at home. The BCB, however, cannot ensure that.

So, will Shakib's end in Tests come in Kanpur, is the eventual question making rounds. But in yesterday's bombshell press conference, Shakib remained tall even in these testing times and conquered one and all with his charm.