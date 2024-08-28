Law adviser hopes Shakib will not be arrested

Dr Asif Nazrul, the adviser for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to the Interim Government, has hoped that cricketer Shakib Al Hasan will not be arrested when he returns to Bangladesh.

A murder case was filed against Shakib, a former lawmaker of the deposed Awami League government, and 146 others with the Adabor Police Station in Dhaka on August 22 over the death of a garment worker during the mass protest on August 5.

Subsequently on August 24, a legal notice by a Supreme Court lawyer was served to BCB asking it to remove Shakib from the national team and bring him back to the country for proper investigation into the murder case.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who played an important role in Bangladesh's historic 10-wicket victory against Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday, is currently with the team in Islamabad for the second Test, which begins in Rawalpindi on August 30.

Speaking to reporters at his office on various legal issues, Dr Asif Nazrul said he hoped Shakib will not be arrested.

"There's only a case filed against Shakib. I hope he will not be arrested," the law adviser said.

"I have come to know that the police forces have been asked to show as much restraint as possible in case something incredible happens," the legal expert said, while also expressing his frustration over the case against former national team goalkeeper and BNP leader Aminul Haque, who was denied bail time and again during the Awami League regime.

Shakib has received widespread support from his teammates over the issue. Even the BCB president said there is no bar on Shakib continuing to represent Bangladesh as of now.