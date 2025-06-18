Shakib to play for Antingua and Barbuda Falcons in upcoming CPL season

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is set to make his return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after a two-year hiatus, having been drafted by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons for the 2025 season.

This marks Shakib's first appearance in the CPL since 2022 and his sixth overall. The veteran all-rounder has previously represented three different franchises -- Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs, and Guyana Amazon Warriors -- across five seasons. This will be his debut stint with the Antigua-based franchise.

Shakib, a two-time CPL winner with Jamaica Tallawahs (2016) and Barbados Tridents (2019) holds the record for the best bowling figures in the tournament's history, having taken six wickets for just six runs during a match for Barbados Royals in his debut season. This feat was referenced in the announcement of his inclusion during the tournament's players draft on YouTube on Wednesday.

The 2025 edition of the CPL is scheduled to begin on August 14, with six teams competing. A total of 34 group-stage matches will be played, with each team featuring in 10 games. The final is set to be held on September 21.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will kick off the tournament against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.