Rangpur reach GSL final after beating Shakib’s Capitals

Rangpur Riders held their nerve to clinch a thrilling 8-run victory against Shakib Al Hasan's Dubai Capitals yesterday and confirmed their place in the final of the Global Super League.

Rangpur -- winners of their first two matches -- remained unbeaten, while Dubai bowed out of the tournament with a third consecutive defeat.

Chasing 158, Dubai required 28 off the last 12 balls. Spinner Qais Ahmad gave his side a glimmer of hope, smashing 18 runs -- including a wide -- off the first four balls from Azmatullah Omarzai. But Omarzai had the last laugh, dismissing Qais on the fifth ball, caught by Ibrahim Zadran.

With one wicket in hand, Dubai's hopes rested on Dominic Drakes, but he too fell to Zadran's hands off Khaled Ahmed in the next over, as Rangpur wrapped up the win with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Rangpur posted 158 for 5, thanks to contributions from Soumya Sarkar (36 off 28), Iftikhar Ahmed (41 not out), and Nurul Hasan (34 not out). The duo of Iftikhar and Nurul added a crucial 54-run stand for the sixth wicket. Soumya had earlier hit four sixes before falling to Shakib, who returned economical figures of 1 for 16 in four overs.

Dubai's chase got off to a rocky start, losing two wickets inside two overs. Shakib, who had anchored the innings in their opening win over Central Districts, managed only 3 runs before being stumped off Saif Hassan.

Despite Qais's late heroics, Dubai fell short, while Rangpur advanced to the final with one game in hand. Even if they lose their final group match against Central Districts, Rangpur's 6 points from 3 games secure their place, courtesy of a head-to-head advantage over Guyana Amazons -- currently the only team who can match their tally.

