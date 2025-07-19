Rangpur suffer 32-run defeat as Guyana win GSL title

Bangladesh Premier League outfit Rangpur Riders suffered a 32-run defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana today.

Having elected to bat first, Guyana amassed a tournament-high total of 196 for four, thanks to quickfire fifties from opener Johnson Charles (67 off 48) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (66 off 38).

Rangpur, winners of the inaugural edition of the five-team tournament last year, could not keep up with the asking rate, as they managed to score 164 all out in 19.5 overs.

Rangpur made it into the final after winning three of their four league stage matches, including an eight-run win over Guyana and a no-result against Central Districts in their last game.

Rangpur failed to get a decent start during the chase, losing both the openers -- Ibrahim Zadran (5 off 4) and Soumya Sarkar (13 off 14) -- and Kyle Mayers (5 off 10) inside the Powerplay before a 73-run fourth-wicket stand between Saif Hassan and Iftikhar Ahmed helped Rangpur regain some control.

Saif, who smashed three maximums and as many boundaries during his 26-ball 41, fell to a run-out in the 13th over, and Iftikhar followed suit soon, getting trapped in front by Dwaine Pretorius to leave Rangpur at 117 for five in 14.2 overs. A team-high of 29-ball 46, laced with one boundary and four sixes, came off the willow of Iftikhar.

Rangpur lost their next three wickets in span of just 14 deliveries and nine runs, reeling at 126 for eight in 16.4 overs. Mahidul Islam Ankon smashed a quickfire 17-ball 30 at the death, but the required rate eventually proved too steep to match for Rangpur.



