Shakib’s home sign-off in doubt

India’s star batter Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the Men in Blue cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second and final Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur yesterday, wrapping up the series 2-0. India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant followed suit, handing his bat to Shakib who played his final away Test. The duo presented their bats right before the presentation ceremony. Photo: AFP

Despite contributing with a four-wicket haul in India's T20-style first innings, Shakib Al Hasan had a tough outing in the rain-hit second Test in Kanpur, where Bangladesh succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat in under three days. For Shakib, uncertainty now looms over whether he will be able to play in the October-November home series against South Africa, concluding his Test career on a fitting note.

The all-rounder's turnout with the bat was not a rosy one yesterday, falling for a two-ball duck as Bangladesh were cleaned up for 146 runs in their second innings, giving India a 95-run chase which was accomplished in style. As the match ended, Shakib appeared to be a little off during the quiet moments.

During the presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli caught up with him, and the smiles came out. Kohli put an arm around him as the two shared light moments in what could be Shakib's last away series in Test cricket. The Indian superstar gifted him his trademark bat, while Rishabh Pant too had one lined up for Bangladesh's greatest-ever player. The pleasantries suggested Kohli had something of a send-off for Shakib in mind.

The contingent of Bangladesh media currently in Kanpur also had a little memorabilia to pass on to Shakib. A roll of flowers along with the memorabilia was handed to him, although the 37-year-old made no comments regarding any news or developments. He was all set to leave for the USA, taking yesterday's 8 pm flight.

During a bombshell press conference on the eve of the Kanpur Test, Shakib stated that he needed a safe exit from the country after the Test series against South Africa to conclude his Test career on home soil. He faces a murder case and a fine for stock manipulation, which are currently hanging over his head. Additionally, the all-rounder has not returned to the country since the fall of the Awami League government, of which he was an MP.

While there are still doubts about Shakib's return, those close to the development feel that if the cases hanging over him are revoked, he will play the series. "If he is found not to be involved in the cases where he was named, he is likely to play. We feel he will come," a source close to the development said.

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is possibly already incorporating the veteran into plans for the next series. When asked at the press conference after the game whether the southpaw would play against South Africa, he suggested that he has not heard otherwise.

"I haven't heard anything to say that this is the last time Shakib is playing. As far as I know, he is playing the South Africa series," Hathurusingha said.

All speculations aside, much depends on the politics at play following the fall of a government, and Shakib would have to wait and see regarding assurances of a safe exit.