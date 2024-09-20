Ashwin's T20 approach tips the scale against Tigers

Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as Bangladesh's chief tormentor on the opening day of the first Test in Chennai yesterday, catching the Tigers off guard with his counterattack and putting India in a position of strength heading into the second day.

Ashwin, a local lad, came to the crease in the second session when India were six down for just 144, and joined Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai's adoptive son through his lengthy association with Chennai Super Kings.

The duo remained unbeaten for the rest of the day, adding 195 runs for the seventh wicket -- the most ever at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a venue that has been hosting Tests since 1934 --and pushed India's total to 339-6.

Ashwin, who completed his sixth Test century and remained unbeaten on 102 off just 112 balls, said his recent stint with the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), a local T20 competition which ended in August, helped him figure out a way to score runs.

"It helps that I have come here at the back of a T20 tournament [TNPL], worked quite a bit on my batting," Ashwin said after the day's play, referring to his recent stint with Dindigul, where he made 252 runs -- the fifth-highest in the season -- at a strike rate of 151.80.

The 38-year-old also said that playing positively was the best option to score on the surface.

"On a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you're going after the ball, you might as well go after it really hard. It's an old Chennai surface with a bit of bounce and carry. The red-soil pitch allows you to play a few shots if you are willing to just get in line and give it a bit of a tonk when there's width."

Ashwin also credited his partner Jadeja, who is unbeaten on 86 off 117 balls, for his support.

"He [Jadeja] was of real help. There was a point in time where I was really sweating and getting a bit tired, he noticed it quickly and guided me through that phase."

Ashwin also believes that the surface still has enough in it for the pacers, and that spinners will come into play later in the match.

"The wicket will start doing its tricks much later in the game. There's enough in it for the quicks -- good carry, good bounce if we present the seam nice and hard."