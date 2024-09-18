Chennai serves a canvas for Tigers to prowl

General view of the Chepauk in Chennai on September 18, 2024, on the eve of the first Test between Bangladesh and India. [Bottom] Murals of India legends MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar around the venue. Photo: Abdullah Al Mehdi

From the air, looking down on Chennai, one can see the broad palettes the city presents. There is the sea, serenely bordering one side. As one gets closer to landing, the high-rise buildings start to appear. However, amidst such architecture, there is a sea of green sprouting across the city.

Chennai is green because of its trees, but there are many colours to behold. The government buildings, older than most others, appear to be shrouded in a protective green tinge, while distant mountains with green and red sand wave to newcomers. As Bangladesh take on India in the first Test at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, they will look to adapt to the palette Chennai represents.

Photo: STAR

The stadium itself is symbolic of the yellow of Chennai Super Kings. Their king and icon, in unofficial terms, is none other than MS Dhoni, India's inspirational former captain. Brilliant murals of Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi can be found on the inner walls of the stadium, and one will not have to look hard to find Sachin Tendulkar up there as well. But the largest tribute is perhaps the one just adjacent to the ground itself, paying homage to 'Thala,' as Dhoni is affectionately called in these parts.

Photo: STAR

Looking closely, it's not just the yellow on display, but India's blue is heavily represented in the stands, the murals, and even outside the stadium.

Neither of the teams had too much to contend with before the first Test on Thursday, which will be Bangladesh's first-ever Test match at the venue. The Tigers have played two ODIs at Chepauk, the most recent during the 2023 ODI World Cup. On that occasion, their opponents were New Zealand. However, especially in a Test match, facing the home side presents a far more daunting task.

Photo: STAR

India's formidable Test record speaks for itself. For Bangladesh, their experienced campaigners will need to hold their own. To that end, Shakib Al Hasan, offering a range of colours himself, is back with the team after his county stint with Surrey. He joined the side last night and today took part in batting sessions in conditions that stand in stark contrast to those in England.

Shakib has been struggling with his batting, particularly due to ongoing eye issues that have not been fully resolved. In fact, Shakib first consulted a doctor during that phase of last year's ODI World Cup in Chennai.

Shakib is back at the same venue again, in a sense coming full circle, and he will be hungry to make his presence felt. In Dhoni's city, the cricketer in Shakib may just rise to serve the colourful palette on offer.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that performing well here would increase the likelihood of stronger opponents wanting to play Bangladesh more. Their series win in Pakistan has seen Bangladesh arrive with a spring in their step.

"It's a great opportunity to show how good we can be. I am hoping that, with the way Bangladesh are playing their Test cricket, every team will be interested in playing us," Shanto remarked at the press conference today.

By evening, the ground was being prepared under lights for the morning to come. The Indian media have shown great interest in the team's first assignment under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

The palette has been served, and now it is up to Bangladesh to make their case, showing they are aware of the passion and colours that the legends of the game, whose murals adorn the stadium, have offered in these parts and across India.