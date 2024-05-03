Mustafizur thanks Dhoni ‘for everything’

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman penned a heartfelt note of appreciation for MS Dhoni on social media today and hoped to play alongside him again as his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end.

Mustafizur played his ninth and final game for CSK in the 2024 edition of the IPL on Wednesday against Punjab Kings in Chennai. Although the left-arm seamer had a good outing, finishing with 0-22 in his four overs which included a maiden, his side lost the match by seven wickets.

The 28-year-old finished the season with 14 wickets, the joint highest in the tournament at the time he left, and took to social media to thank Dhoni for 'everything'.

"Thanks for everything Mahi [Dhoni] bhai," Mustafizur wrote on Facebook in the caption of a photo where he was receiving a signed CSK jersey from Dhoni.

"It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me every time. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon," he added.

The Bangladesh pacer has already left CSK and is on a break to recuperate. He is expected to join the national team for the last two T20Is of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at home.