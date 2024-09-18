Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made it clear that their recent achievement in Pakistan is in the past now, and the Tigers are looking to play their best cricket against India -- a team they had never beaten before in a Test match.

However, following their historic 2-0 success against Pakistan, many are still concerned about Bangladesh lacking emotional restraint, which have affected their on-field performance in earlier series.

But as far as Shanto is concerned, characterisation was a thing of the past.

"A lot of players (have been) playing for the last 10-15 years and are experienced," he said during pre-match press conference today.

"We don't get very emotional now. We can control our emotions now."

Buoyant Bangladesh will face a different ball game when they meet formidable India in the two-match home series, beginning in Chennai on Thursday.

India have prevailed in 11 of the 13 previous encounters between the neighbours -- the other two were draws -- and have not lost a home Test series since 2012.

"I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan but that is past. As you have mentioned, that gave us a lot of confidence but we are here to play a new series. The dressing room believes that we can play very good cricket here. We are not thinking about the outcome. We are trying to follow our processes," said the Bangladesh skipper.

He also said that his side is very well aware about the strength of India but they want to focus on their own strength rather than thinking about opponents.

"I think they are a very quality side and we all know that. I think they covered all the bases like batting, bowling and fielding. But we aren't thinking about the condition and the opponent to be very honest. We are just thinking about ourselves. If we can follow our plan and execute our plan, it will be a very very good game."