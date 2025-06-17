In pictures: Shanto celebrates much-needed hundred

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't contain his emotions as he brought up a much-awaited century on the opening day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka today. His sixth Test ton and first since November 2023 came off 202 balls and marked a return to form after an extended lean patch that saw him average just 23.2 in his last 20 innings. Shanto reached the milestone in style, cheekily paddling Prabath Jayasuriya fine and sprinting for a couple of runs before launching into a jubilant celebration. He leapt up with bat and helmet in hand, narrowly avoiding a direct throw from fine leg. Remaining unbeaten on 136 off 260 deliveries, Shanto anchored Bangladesh's recovery from early trouble and helped put the visitors in control at 292-3. His positive intent, smart footwork, and assuredness set the tone for a dominant start to Bangladesh's new WTC campaign.

PHOTO: AFP