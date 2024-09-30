Play resumes in sunny Kanpur

Action finally resumed in the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday's fourth day after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out Saturday's and Sunday's play.

Bangladesh were 107-3 in their first innings when the fourth day began under clear skies in Kanpur with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on six.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday's opening day before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.