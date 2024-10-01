Shanto blames poor batting for India defeat

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto blamed batters for getting set and then throwing their wickets away after a seven-wicket defeat to India in the second Test in Kanpur today.

The match was reduced to virtually a three-day game after the second and third day of the Test had been washed out by rain and a wet outfield. However, Bangladesh still could not take the match into the final session, with India first bowling out Bangladesh for 146 in the morning and then chasing down the meagre 95-run target after Lunch.

The visitors lost eight wickets in the morning session on a pitch that wasn't a rank turner, only presenting some variable bounce at times.

Shanto felt that the application of the batters was not up to the mark in Kanpur, much like the first Test in Chennai, which they had lost by 280 runs.

"In both the Tests we didn't bat well," Shanto said after the match.

"If you look at our batters - we played 30-40 balls and got out. It's important in a Test match, when batsmen get in, they should look to score big runs," he added.

He spoke about how Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had turned the match around in the first Test with a 199-run stand after India were reduced to 144-6, an effort his batters could not emulate in either Tests.

"The way Ashwin and Jadeja batted at that time - they batted really well. As a bowling unit we need to look at those moments - how we can get those wickets. That partnership cost us that game."

He still spoke about Mominul Haque reaching his 13th Test ton in the first innings and Mehedi Hasan Miraz taking six wickets in the match as positives.

"The way Mominul batted this innings will help going forward. And the way Miraz bowled in both innings - he bowled really well."