Shakib, Miraz gone, Bangladesh now eight down

Bangladesh is staring down the barrel of a defeat, as they are now eight down for 118 in their second innings, after losing six wickets so far in the morning session on the final day of the second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today.

Shakib departed for a duck by giving s simple return catch to Ravindra Jadeja, after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (19), Shadman Islam (50) and Liton Das (one) had gotten dismissed in the previous three overs, as Bangladesh went from 91-3 to 94-7, losing four wickets for just three runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's last recognised batting pair, then added 24 runs together before Jasprit Bumrah returned to the attack and got Miraz caught behind for nine.

Mushfiqur is still unbeaten on 15 and has been joined by Taijul Islam. The visitors are leading by a meagre 66 runs and an India victory now seems like a matter of time.

Shanto, Shadman, Liton gone as Bangladesh in trouble

Bangladesh is falling apart right after the drinks break as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam and Liton Das departed in consecutive overs, leaving Bangladesh six down for 94 in their second innings, leading India by 42 runs in the morning session on the final day of the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today.

Their 55-run fourth wicket stand ended when Shanto lost his leg stump to Ravindra Jadeja after missing the ball completely in his attempt to play a reverse sweep, departing for 19.

Shadman reached his 50 later in the over but could not add to his tally any more as in the next over he edged a delivery from Akash Deep to gully where Yashavi Jaiswal completed the catch.

Jadeja struck again in his following over, getting Liton caught behind for one with a ball that bounced more than the batter had anticipated.

The veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan are now at the middle, with Bangladesh in a really vulnerable position.

Shadman, Shanto steady ship after Mominul departure

Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have put together a 50 partnership after the early loss of Mominul Haque as Bangladesh are leading India by 35 runs 25 overs into their second innings in the morning session on the final day of the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today.

Shadman, who had resumed on an overnight seven, is batting on 46 and Shato has reached 18 as Bangladesh have 87 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost first innings centurion Mominul in just the third over of the day after resuming on 26-2, trailing by 26 runs. He got caught at leg slip against Ravichandran Ashwin after edging a sweep shot.

The early wicket boosted India's push for victory, but since then Shadman and Shanto have successfully negotiated the first hour of play without any further damage and their fourth wicket partnership is now worth 51.

The Tigers still have a difficult task ahead of them as they need to bat deep into the day if they want to avert a defeat.