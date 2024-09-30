India smash record team 50 and 100 as Tigers reel

Indian batters have come out all guns blazing and have shattered records for the fastest team 50 and 100 in Tests ever in their reply of Bangladesh's first innings in the second session on Day 4 of the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge, before eventually getting bowled out for 72 off just 51 balls off the bowling of Hasan Mahmud as India have reached 127-2 after 14.2 overs in reply to Bangladesh's 233.

Earlier, Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma went berserk against Bangladesh pacers Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed and brought up the team 50 in just 18 balls,

They bested the previous record, which belonged to England for bringing up the team 50 in just 26 balls against West Indies in Nottingham earlier this year.

Rohit departed for 23 off 11 balls but Jaiswal continued with his barrage, brought up his fifty in just 31 balls and he and Shubman Gill took India past the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs, surpassing the previous best which also belonged to India, when they reached the triple-figure mark in just 12.2 overs against the West Indies in Port of Spain last year.

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket

4.2 overs - England vs WI, Nottingham, 2024

4.3 overs - England vs SA, The Oval, 1994

4.6 overs - England vs SL, Manchester, 2002

5.2 overs - Sri Lanka vs PAK, Karachi, 2004

5.3 overs - India vs ENG, Chennai, 2008

5.3 overs - India vs WI, Port of Spain, 2023

Fastest team 100s in Test cricket

10.1 Ind vs Ban Kanpur 2024

12.2 Ind vs WI Port of Spain 2023

13.1 SL vs Ban Colombo SSC 2001

13.4 Ban vs WI Mirpur 2012

13.4 Eng vs Pak Karachi 2022

13.4 Eng vs Pak Rawalpindi 2022

13.6 Aus vs Ind Perth 2012

