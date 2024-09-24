‘Havan’ in Kanpur, ‘Bandh’ in Gwalior as tensions rise over Bangladesh’s tour in India

Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Sep 24, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 07:15 PM

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rohit Sharma
India captain Rohit Sharma, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photo: BCCI

Multiple right-wing organisations have called to oppose two matches in Bangladesh's ongoing tour of India, in protest of the alleged attacks against the Hindu community in Bangladesh after the fall of the Awami League government in the face of a student-led people's movement.

Indian authorities have undertaken elaborate security arrangements amidst security threats ahead of Bangladesh's second Test against India in Kanpur, starting on Friday, reports several Indian media. The Bangladesh team along with the Indian side arrived in Kanpur on Tuesday afternoon on a chartered flight. 

On Monday, members of Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha organized a 'havan' (a ritual in which offerings such as food are burnt to bring good luck) on the road to the stadium in protest of the ''atrocities'' against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The same day, an FIR was filed against 20 members of the organisation for obstructing the road. Kanpur's additional commissioner of police (law and order) Harish Chander told Indian news agency PTI that they are ''leaving no stone unturned'' to ensure the match takes place.

"We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and [are] confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements," he was quoted by several Indian media.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Mahasabha has called for 'Gwalior Bandh' on October 6 to oppose the T20 match between the two sides.

