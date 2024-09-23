Shakib under observation before Kanpur Test

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had suffered a finger issue which did not allow him to bowl much in the Chennai Test where Bangladesh suffered a 280-run loss.

While batting, Shakib got hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and needed some treatment after his right-hand finger started bleeding. The all-rounder is now under observation before the Kanpur Test.

There have been criticisms over Shakib's contribution and whether his current form warrants him a place in the side. Selector Hannan Sarkar, however, pointed out that Shakib's batting did not lack application.

"Shakib is out best player. When he is in the playing eleven, it's easier for us to form the team combination," Hannan said while talking to reporters at the Bangladesh team hotel.

"I liked his batting. In his batting approach, compared to others and compared to how Shakib has batted before, he appeared very confident. He played with ease and handled the pressure. Yes, he didn't score big but he is always important to the balance of the side," he added.

Hannan clarified that Shakib did not have any pain before the Chennai Test but may have had issues during the game.

"We always have to think before picking Shakib for the next match and there is time before the next match. We will see what condition he is in.

"We know the pain in his hand is being discussed. It was not there before the match and many have tried to explain it in different ways. But before the match, we got a 100 percent clearance from the physio before taking him. He was a 100 percent fit then.

"You can't say it's an injury. The discomfort he felt in that finger was not there before the match. He felt that when he started to bowl," he said.

Whether Shakib can play as a batter or a bowler or as an all-rounder in the second Test remains to be seen. Hannan said everything depends on the assessment.

"Shakib is such a player that if he can't bowl, he could play as a batter. If he feels he can't bat or bowl then it's a different scenario.

"We are heading to Kanpur tomorrow and today is a day off. We will have two sessions afterwards and we will judge after that. We don't want to make a decision yet. These two days, the physio has kept him under observation. When we get back to the ground, we will get the physio's feedback."