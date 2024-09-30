Mominul hits 100, Bangladesh go past 200

Mominul Haque brought up a splendid century but the morning session belonged to India as Bangladesh lost three wickets in the session to go into Lunch on 205-6 on Day 4 of the second Test at the Green Park Stadium today.

Mominul is unbeaten on 102 alongside Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who is batting on six, as the visitors are down to their last recognised batting pair.

A total of 31 overs were bowled in the extended morning session, where Bangladesh added 98 runs after resuming the day's play on 107-3.

Shakib Al Hasan was the third batter to fall in the session, getting caught brilliantly by Mohammad Siraj at mid-off. In the delivery before his dismissal, Shakib charged down the wicket against Ravichandran Ashwin and hit him over the in-field for a boundary. He tried to do the same in the following ball but this time mistimed the shot and was caught one-handed by Siraj.

Before Shakib, Liton Das had also paid the price after charging down the wicket, getting caught by Rohit Sharma for 13 off the bowling of Siraj.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim (11) was the first batter to depart, leaving a Jasprit Bumrah delivery that crashed onto his stumps.

Mominul, who resumed the day's play on 40, remained impervious to the wickets falling at the other end, looked solid in defence and was quick to pounce on scoring opportunities.

He did survive one close call in the penultimate over of the session when he was on 95 as he edged a ball off Siraj wide of Virat Kohli at first slip, who jumped to his left and got his hand to it but couldn't hold on.

Mominul swept Ashwin for a boundary in the following over to complete his 13th Test century.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their first innings on 107-3 in 35 overs after rain and wet outfield allowed no play on the second and third day.

