Curious case of wet outfield in another no play day

Match officials inspect the field before the start of the third day play of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 29, 2024. Photo: AFP

It was unclear to reporters present at the Kanpur Green Park Stadium yesterday what was halting the third day's play of the second Test between Bangladesh and India from getting on to the field.

There was no rain in the morning and it did not rain near the venue till 5:00 PM, so naturally, expectation was that the match which saw no action on Day 2 and only 35 overs of play on the opening day, will resume at some point in the day.

But three inspections later, at 2:00 PM the umpires called off the day's play, without there being any rain.

The weather had however played tricks. Conditions were mostly overcast but light improved at certain points of the day, which brought out loud cheers from the big turnout in the stadium, who saw it as a sign that the day's play would eventually begin.

After the first inspection at 10:00 AM, there was hope that the next inspection at 12:00 PM will bring good news. Instead, the umpires set up another inspection at 2:00 PM, this time with the added note of 'bad light'.

There was confusion over why another inspection had been set up, was the outfield still damp? In each inspection, the bowlers' run-up areas and the outfield were checked. It could be surmised from the press box that there was moisture in the surface. Yet there was no word on outfield's condition.

The covers on the ground had been taken off before 9:00 AM yesterday and 30 minutes later, the pitch covers were removed.

But after the 2:00 PM inspection, when the sun too had come out for the first time in two days, the day's play was called off due to wet outfield. Just a few minutes later, it got overcast again.

Why the umpires singled out bad light when the outfield had been the issue or did the correct information not reach the press box, is unclear.

Sources claimed that the groundstaff had drilled inadequately to cover up the Kanpur outfield. There may have been issues with covering the ground as well, perhaps it was not done as fast as it should have been. Large super soppers were at work on Day 2 but were not actively tending to the outfield yesterday.

The umpires were not seen checking for lights. The condition of the outfield, it appeared, was being kept out of the radars of reporters. Sources have claimed the poor drainage system is the biggest issues at the Kanpur stadium.

The venue may have offered resistance to play continuing but the weather too was unkind. Humidity was high throughout the day and moisture does not go away easily, especially without the sun coming out.

The weather was described as peculiar by most involved with cricket in Kanpur. Simply said, at this time of the year, there is usually no rain. That could have been a reason for under preparation.

A sunnier sky is expected on Monday which could allow some cricket. However, with two days down the drain, a draw seems like the likeliest conclusion now.