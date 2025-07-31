Oval showdown: India battle to square series, England chase glory

India and England are set for a high-stakes decider at The Oval from Thursday, with the visitors aiming to draw level at 2-2 in what has been an enthralling series.

Both sides are grappling with fatigue after five Tests crammed into less than seven weeks, but the contest remains finely poised as crucial World Test Championship points are also on offer.

India's focus remains on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, whose availability will be decided on the morning of the match. "We will take a decision [on Bumrah] tomorrow; the wicket looks very green," captain Shubman Gill said on the eve of the Test. Bumrah, initially slated to play only three Tests to manage workload, bowled 33 overs in Manchester and faces a tight turnaround.

England, meanwhile, suffered a huge blow with skipper Ben Stokes ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Vice-captain Ollie Pope will lead the hosts, with Stokes admitting: "I have got a decent tear of one of the muscles I can't pronounce… it wasn't worth the risk."

Stokes, England's leading wicket-taker in the series (17), will be sorely missed, a sentiment echoed by Gill: "A big miss for definitely England… he always makes something happen."

England have named a pace-heavy XI featuring Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton, while spin duties will fall to Jacob Bethell and Joe Root. India, by contrast, are yet to finalise their side. Gill confirmed that Arshdeep Singh has been put on standby but stressed confidence in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's all-round ability.

India's remarkable fourth-Test rearguard -- batting 143 overs to salvage a draw -- added spice after tensions flared when they declined Stokes' early draw offer, allowing Jadeja and Sundar to complete their centuries.

That resilience, Gill believes, makes a 2-2 result a significant achievement. "Every match has gone to Day 5… it's been a great learning curve," he said.

Both sides enter the finale drained but determined. England seek a first home series win over India since 2018, while Gill's young side eye redemption and vital WTC points. With a green pitch expected and both teams leaning on pace, The Oval promises a gripping finish to a fiercely contested series.

