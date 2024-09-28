No update on start as Kanpur crowd awaits

Groundstaff inspect the field as rain delays the start of the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Morning showers continued almost ceaselessly in Kanpur today after overnight rain and there are now serious concerns over whether the second day's play of the second Test between Bangladesh and India would even begin.

Earlier in the morning, both teams left the venue for their team hotel after the start was delayed. Rain stopped at around 12:00 PM local time and super soppers are at work, trying to sponge the water from the covers. But the moisture underneath alone could hinder any progress on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test.

Sources at the ground reveal that the drainage system at the Green Park Stadium is not the best. The weather is humid and overcast conditions mean bad light could also be another aspect coming into play if the sun does not come out.

In the meantime, groundstaff had no updates to give to the media. The crowd had been waiting in the stands hoping for a little more action than super soppers at work.

When the play eventually begins, Bangladesh will resume their first innings from 107-3.