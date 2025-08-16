Cricket
CWAB election roadmap finalised after Tamim-hosted gathering

The roadmap for the upcoming election of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh's (CWAB) was finalised on Friday after an informal get-together at a restaurant in Dhaka, a programme arranged by Tamim Iqbal, and attended by many current and former cricketers.

"It wasn't a CWAB-related programme. Tamim invited us for tea, all who were available attended," CWAB's ad-hoc committee member Neeyamur Rashid Rahul told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We had some discussions regarding the CWAB election process. We discussed how we can do more for our players," he added.

Neeyamur informed that over 100 former and current players have completed membership subscription so far and gave a detailed account of the election schedule.

"We will continue membership subscription until August 21. We will sort it out on August 24. nomination forms can be bought on August 25-26 and have to be submitted by August 28. Nomination withdrawal will have to be done by August 30. Final list of candidates will be issued on September 1. On September 4, we will hold the AGM which will be followed by the election."

Cricketer Rumana Ahmed and umpire Shathira Jakir Jessy attended the event, as Tamim and Co. tried to make amends for ignoring women's cricketers in recent CWAB meetings.

"The invitation came on behalf of Tamim bhai," said Rumana, who along with captain Nigar Sultana Joty had expressed dissatisfaction on social media at being ignored by CWAB.

"They were sorry, said it happened mistakenly. They told us that CWAB will work for both male and female cricketers… There will be a dedicated position for women in the committee. Current and former women's cricketers can run for any other position as well," Rumana said.

