Pakistan face fifth bowler dilemma ahead of West Indies decider

Mon Aug 11, 2025 12:56 PM
Mon Aug 11, 2025 12:56 PM
Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged a dilemma over the fifth bowler and said they would take a late decision on their team combination for Tuesday's series decider following their defeat in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Pakistan, who won the opening ODI by five wickets, posted a competitive 171-7 in 37 overs in a rain-truncated match but West Indies prevailed by five wickets to draw level in the three-match series.

Pakistan's part-time duo of Saim Ayub and Salman Agha conceded a combined 66 runs in seven wicketless overs as West Indies cruised home.

"You could say our fifth bowler gave away too many runs but in recent years, Salman Agha and Saim Ayub have both bowled well for us," Rizwan said after the match.

"Saim didn't have the best day today, but he performed well in the T20Is. That's just part of the game."

Rizwan said they could not read the conditions and several rain delays did not help their cause.

"Honestly, the weather forecast has been completely different from expectations, and it's hard to read.

"We're keeping our options open and will finalise the XI after assessing the conditions."

Pakistan had won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

cricketMohammad RizwanWest Indies v Pakistan ODI series
