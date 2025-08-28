‘Playing the U-15 boys was a good move’

Bangladesh top-order batter Sharmin Akhter Supta had a fantastic run in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan where she finished as the second highest scorer with 266 runs. In a conversation with The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan, the 29-year-old said that Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision to include the Under-15 men's team in the Women's Challenge Cup was a good move and expressed her desire to make winning contributions in the upcoming World Cup. The excerpts are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How are you preparing for the World Cup?

Sharmin Akther Supta (SAS): Cricket is just like life, you make mistakes and learn from them daily. Preparation-wise, the BCB tried their best to arrange international matches. But we had a gap in our FTP [Future Tours Programme] and that's why they failed to organise competitive matches. All the big teams were already engaged. I think the BCB's decision to arrange the Women's Challenge Cup with the U-15 boys team was a very good move. They played brilliantly in the competition. We got the opportunity to play few competitive matches here. We also played with the Sylhet division's U-17 team before the series. Apart from that, the coaching staff are regularly working with us in the nets.

DS: There are questions over the team's batting strength and depth. As a top-order batter, does it add extra pressure?

SAS: If top-order batters don't score big, it becomes difficult for the middle or lower-order. When we play well at the top, the middle-order batters can play with a relaxed frame of mind. But I don't believe that we lack in batting depth. Our No. 5, 6 batters and even our lower-order has done really well in the qualifiers.

DS: Recently power-hitting coach Julian Wood worked with the women's team for five days. What was the experience like?

SAS: He worked on how we can generate power and develop the correct mindset for T20s. He told us that 50-over cricket and T20 cricket is different. He told us how we can maintain a positive intent. But before that, we have to know how to play power shots and develop the belief that we can play the shots. It was a good session for us.

DS: In the 2022 World Cup, Bangladesh finished seventh out of eight teams. Can we do better this time?

SAS: Last time, we went through a similar crisis. As the World Cup was held during Covid, we didn't get enough matches prior to it. Wanting to outdo one's previous performance is part of human nature. Last time, we won one game, and of course, this time we will try to win more games. We qualified as the last team in the tournament so we have to compete with the best seven teams in the World Cup. Definitely it will be really difficult but we won't go there only to participate.

DS: Are you eyeing any personal milestone in the World Cup?

SAS: I feel better scoring 30 runs in a winning cause than scoring a century in a losing cause. If I can help the team win matches in the World Cup, everyone will remember me and it will give me the utmost satisfaction. That's my goal.