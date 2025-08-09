Akram lauds Siraj as a true fighter

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has hailed Mohammed Siraj as a "true fighter", saying the Indian quick is no longer just Jasprit Bumrah's deputy but a leader of the attack in his own right.

In Bumrah's absence, the 31-year-old spearheaded India's bowling in the Oval Test against England, finishing with nine wickets in the match – including three on a nerve-wracking final day – to seal a thrilling six-run win and level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

India began Day 5 needing four wickets with England just 35 runs from victory. Siraj, who had misjudged a crucial Harry Brook catch the previous day – allowing the right-hander to complete a superb 111 – redeemed himself with a fiery burst to close out the game.

"Siraj was full of hunger and passion – it was an incredible effort," Akram told Telecom Asia Sport. "To bowl nearly 186 overs across five Tests and still be that intense on the final day shows remarkable stamina and mental strength. He's leading the attack now."

Akram, who admitted he was "glued" to the TV on the final day, praised Siraj's focus under pressure. "Even after the Brook chance went down, he didn't lose his composure. That's the hallmark of a fighter. Test cricket is alive and kicking."

The former Pakistan skipper also applauded India's bold call to rest Bumrah for the decider. "It takes a brave team to rest their best bowler. But the plan worked perfectly. With the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026 ahead, managing Bumrah is key," he added.

