Oohs and aahs, and a celebrated Test culture

With Saturday being a weekend in India, yesterday saw droves of fans turn out to catch their team in action against Bangladesh in the first Test's third day's play in Chennai, showcasing the colours and Test culture of one of India's oldest venues.

While India were batting, a large part of the crowd wore Virat Kohli's jersey even though he had been dismissed on the second day. However, the crowd were treated to centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Judging by the excitement during India's bowling, it could be surmised that the Chennai crowd lives for every moment, especially as international Test cricket only comes to the city once every two to three years.

There were oohs and aahs every time Jasprit Bumrah missed the edge by a fraction, and whenever Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery leapt and snarled from a rough patch, the crowd responded with audible excitement.

The biggest cheers, however, were reserved for Kohli as the crowd kept calling his name. When he went out for a batting session during the Lunch interval and took the route through the playing area, the crowd went wild. Even Bangladesh's boundaries were cheered, with loud applause when Najmul Hossain Shanto struck sixes.

India have won 17 home Test series on the trot, and the level of engagement and interest speaks volumes of the burgeoning Test culture India enjoys at home.

