Hasan becomes first Bangladesh bowler to pick five-for in India Tests

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud reacts as he greets supporters during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pacer Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India, recording the feat in the Tigers' first Test against the hosts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

In his fourth appearance, Hasan completed his second Test fifer when he got the prized wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored team-high 113, bowling out India to 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan eclipsed the figures of four for 108 by pacer Abu Jahed Rahi, registered during a Test in Indore in 2019.

Moving the ball both ways with immaculate line and length, Hasan troubled the India batters right from the start after India were asked to bat, inducing edges of the bats of their skipper Rohit Sharma (6 off 19), Shubman Gill (0 off 8), Virat Kohli (6 off 6) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52).