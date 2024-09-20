Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri Sep 20, 2024 11:34 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 11:40 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Hasan becomes first Bangladesh bowler to pick five-for in India Tests

Star Sports Report 
Fri Sep 20, 2024 11:34 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 11:40 AM
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud reacts as he greets supporters during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pacer Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India, recording the feat in the Tigers' first Test against the hosts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

In his fourth appearance, Hasan completed his second Test fifer when he got the prized wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored team-high 113, bowling out India to 376 in 91.2 overs.   

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasan eclipsed the figures of four for 108 by pacer Abu Jahed Rahi, registered during a Test in Indore in 2019.

Moving the ball both ways with immaculate line and length, Hasan troubled the India batters right from the start after India were asked to bat, inducing edges of the bats of their skipper Rohit Sharma (6 off 19), Shubman Gill (0 off 8), Virat Kohli (6 off 6) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52).

 

Related topic:
Hasan MahmudBangladesh India Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fixtures: Bangladesh tour of India 2024

3d ago

Hasan Mahmud replaces Tanzim Sakib for 3rd ODI

6m ago

‘Awesome’ fielding highlight of Day 1

4w ago
dusshahoshi khoka film

‘Dusshahoshi Khoka’ will serve as an inspiration for the youth: Hasan Mahmud

12m ago

Tigers spoilt for choice over pacers  

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

দীঘিনালায় পাহাড়িদের ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ-মিছিল, শাহবাগ অবরুদ্ধ

তারা পাহাড়িদের বাড়ি-ঘর, দোকান-পাটে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও অগ্নিসংযোগে জড়িতদের দৃষ্টান্তমূলক শাস্তির দাবি জানান।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

খাগড়াছড়িতে সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৩, আহত ১৭

১ ঘণ্টা আগে