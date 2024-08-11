Regulator orders freeze on bank accounts of Hasan Mahmud, family members

A senior official of the anti-money laundering agency confirmed it

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has ordered banks to freeze all accounts of former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and his family members.

A senior official of the anti-money laundering agency confirmed it to The Daily Star.

The BFIU asked the banks to block all types of withdrawals through the individual or business accounts of Hasan Mahmud, his wife Nuran Fatema, and their daughter Nafisa Jumyina Mahmud.