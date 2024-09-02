Tiger pacers make it 10 out of 10 for the first time in Tests

Bangladesh's pace trio of Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed ran roughshod over Pakistan and etched their names in the annals of the country's cricket by taking all 10 wickets in Pakistan's second innings in the second Test in Rawalpindi today.

This was the first time a Bangladesh pace attack has claimed all 10 wickets to fall in a Test innings against any opponent.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout of the three, as the right-arm pacer claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with 5-43 in an exhibition of conventional seam bowling in humid conditions.

Nahid Rana, the enforcer of the trio, also came up with a career best 4-44, while Taskin Ahmed took one wicket to complete the 10-wicket haul for the pacers.

The Tiger pacers have taken 10 wickets in an innings once before in international cricket, in an ODI against Ireland in Sylhet last year in March when they bundled out the visitors for 101.

Interestingly, just like in the ongoing Test, Hasan had claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs in that game. Taskin had taken three wickets in that match while Ebadot Hossain took two.

With his fifer today, Hasan also became the first Bangladeshi pacer to claim five wickets in a Test innings in Pakistan.

Before him, former captain and medium pace-bowling all-rounder Khaled Mahmud Sujon had come the closest to a fifer in Pakistan when he took 4-37 in the famous Multan Test back in 2003, which Bangladesh lost by one wicket.